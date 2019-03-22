Gospel Artist Eko Dydda Allegedly Throws Family Out, Cohabiting With Another Woman

Gospel artists have been making headlines for a whole lot of reasons. From Willy Paul to Bahati and Ringtone himself.

Today however, we take a dive into Eko Dydda’s family life.

Not much is known about him apart from what he lets on. In August last year, he and his family graced the cover of Parents Magazine.

He and his wife, Cynthia Ayugi alias Galia and their two children Amblessed and Keepitreal Dydda were the cover models for the August issue.

They were the perfect family; the onscreen chemistry was amazing.

Kahawa Tungu has however learnt that behind the curtains, the Dydda family has been going through some tough times.

Speaking to a friend of the family who sought anonymity, the gospel singer is not the man he pretends to be. In fact, we understand, he just recently kicked Galia and the kids out of their home.

As any responsible mother would do, she is said to have packed her belongings and those of the home-schooled kids. She apparently is living with a family member in Jericho.

Kahawa Tungu also understands that theirs has been a rocky marriage with numerous infidelity issues. The Vidole crooner has a new woman living with him already.

Our source also intimated that Dydda’s philandering ways have made it impossible for Galia to have a house maid to help with the children.

A stop at his Instagram page confirms the allegations. In a video posted 6 days ago, the father of two is without his wedding band.

View this post on Instagram Ooooyaaaah #TribeAllGeneration #ApanatambuaUkabila #JesusCulture #LoveCulture shaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaambamba A post shared by Ekodydda (@ekodydda) on Mar 15, 2019 at 10:24pm PDT

He has also taken down Galia’s images from the page.

Galia, Kahawa Tungu understands is distraught as she has to fend for her children. She is also without a job.

While throwing them out, we heard, he demanded that they do not disclose to the public what had transpired. For the children, he threatened to end their musical careers should they mention this to anyone.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu