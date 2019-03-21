in ENTERTAINMENT

Kenyans React To Mama Ida Odinga, MPs Gladys Wanga And Rosa Buyu Dance Moves (Video)

Idah Odinga
A video as emerged of Mama Ida Odinga showing off her dance moves swaying to Rhumba tunes. She is accompanied by legislators Gladys Wanga and Rosa Buyu  as they enjoy the fine tunes.

In the video thee three are seen to doing the shaffle dance which was sort of synchronized.

Kenyans were quick to react to the dance moves by Ida Odinga and the two MPs.

Here is the video:

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans:

 

However the drought debate did not fail to be mentioned as some people highlighted that as they enjoyed life people in Turkana were dying of hunger.

Written by Merxcine Cush

