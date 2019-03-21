Kenyans React To Mama Ida Odinga, MPs Gladys Wanga And Rosa Buyu Dance Moves (Video)

A video as emerged of Mama Ida Odinga showing off her dance moves swaying to Rhumba tunes. She is accompanied by legislators Gladys Wanga and Rosa Buyu as they enjoy the fine tunes.

In the video thee three are seen to doing the shaffle dance which was sort of synchronized.

Kenyans were quick to react to the dance moves by Ida Odinga and the two MPs.

Here is the video:

My political mother Mama Ida together with MPs Rosa Buyu and Gladys Wanga. Enjoying rhumba in USA. pic.twitter.com/wsBIgctzzj — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 21, 2019

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans:

Mama is still strong — Bruce O Pinnock (@BruceOnyango) March 21, 2019

JINSI YA KUFUZA UZEE,CHEERZ I LOVE THIS — bren- yellos (@brenflyemirates) March 21, 2019

However the drought debate did not fail to be mentioned as some people highlighted that as they enjoyed life people in Turkana were dying of hunger.

They should be in Kenya helping distribute relief food to those poor people dying in Turkana. Highly insensitive! — Nairobi Latest (@Cityinthesun) March 21, 2019

Ingekua Waiguru, Margaret, Millicent Omanga na Shebesh!!! Ungejua kuna njaa Turkana. — Raffa_Lin (@rafaelngugi) March 21, 2019

