KWS “Sex And The City” Post Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) took Twitter by storm after posting an image of two rhinos mating at the Nairobi National Park.

KWS in a series of tweets meant to educate the public about the rhino sanctuary but what caught the people’s eye is the “sex and the city” tweet.

“What’s a Wednesday afternoon timeline without a little romp? Talk about Sex and the City!” KWS said in a tweet that attracted at least a thousand likes.

Tweeps or KOT as they are popularly known made sure to alert moral crusader, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua.

Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and economist David Ndii joined in the fun.

Shame on you at @kwskenya Kenya is a conservative society. @EzekielMutua what say you? https://t.co/by0zBScD1B — David Ndii (@DavidNdii) March 20, 2019

Where is Dr.Ezekiel Mutua ? Please someone call polis https://t.co/QAyaXXygCL — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) March 20, 2019

Here are some of the rib cracking comments made by KOT:

Uh-oh, Dennis. Snitches get stitches 🤣 — KWS (@kwskenya) March 20, 2019

Imagine admin ako tu sawa 😅😅 Tembeeni park mtambue how we go about rhino conservation including their breeding performance. — KWS (@kwskenya) March 20, 2019

Oh my, the only thing working in Kenya, Ezekiel Mutua must be preparing a presser on this issue. We are still in "Watershed period"…. LOL! — Sir John (@MKJohn254) March 20, 2019

Mutua was the butt of the joke in 2017 after he asked for gay lions spotted at the Maasai Mara game reserve having “sexual contact” to be isolated and a scientific research conducted to determine how they acquired homosexual behavior.

According to him, the lions must have watched a gay couple having sex in the game reserve.

He further noted that the animals needed counselling because “they must have copied it somewhere or it is demonic.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu