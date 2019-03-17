KOT Roast Murkomen, DP Ruto For Launching ‘Stone Age’ Computers

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Deputy President William Ruto were this morning on the receiving end of Kenyans’ wrath after launching an ICT and Resource Center at Sambirir Girls School.

The Senate Majority Leader posted photos of him and the Deputy President launching the computers, which looked too old for the modern technology.

The computers, most of which are Pentium II and III were dusty and using CRT screens and ‘ball’ mice, and old generation keyboards.

Some lacked some basic parts like mice and and keyboards, and were placed on old dusty tables.

Kenyans could not hold their anger, as they felt cheated for the launch of a project they felt was outdated.

However, Murkomen on his part said that their aim was to replace the machines with new generation computers, and they had contributed a total of Ksh18 million.

“Today we hosted the DP at Sambirir Girls. DP launched ICT&Resource Center funded by GOK through MOE & NG-CDF. We raised 18M shillings for equipping the Center by purchasing new computers to replace the obsolete ones,Purchase new books &complete ongoing construction of Dormitory,” tweeted Murkomen.

Some Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) were quick to note the plastic chairs, which are not recommended for a computer lab.

“Plastic chairs for a computer lab… Get tf serious… And again while people are starving to death in Turkana you are busy spending 18million for computers which are of sijui what generation and look at the tables… Smh… GOD will punish you people one day… Just play” reacted Terry Leakes.

Anthony Kibechi felt that the duo should “stop funding the so called projects and cater for those suffering and dying in Baringo and Turkana due to lack of food and water”.

“When I hear project, computers, laptops and development from Jubilee Party I just know its a scam. You can’t do this to starving Kenyans. Or they are not part of the barking squad ‘mtu wetu anaonewa’ thus less kenyans. And u wonder why politicians ail from funny diseases,” tweeted Joel Wa Ndeto.

