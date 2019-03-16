DP William Ruto Blames ODM For Jubilee Woes, Warns Them Against Spreading Propaganda

Deputy President William Ruto has issued a warning to members of the Opposition camp against spreading lies and propaganda under the cover of the “Handshake.”

Speaking on Saturday during an event in West Pokot, the DP noted that some of the opposition members are using propaganda to derail the ruling party’s development plan.

He added that their plan to slow down the realization of Jubilee’s programmes is aimed at being used in 2022’s political card.

He stated: “They are tearing apart the Jubilee party and derail its development projects so that it becomes campaign bait.

“They are serial liars whom Kenyans cannot believe in. Our plans on matters development will not be undermined by leaders who want to demean the Jubilee track record,” he added.

He further expressed his confidence in Kenyans claiming that they would not allow politicians to feed them with false promises.

Dr Ruto stated that the country would not be taken back to the politics of division and hate.

“That is why we will protect our party and our programmes,” he mentioned.

Reiterating the DP’s sentiments, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen noted that they will work tirelessly to reveal to Kenyans who the enemy of unity is.

He argued that the handshake was a one-man show with a plan to divide Jubilee.