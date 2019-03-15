NTSA Transfers At Least 220 Employees From Motor Vehicle Inspection Unit

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has transferred at least 200 employees working in the motor vehicle inspection unit in what the board has termed as “staff reorganizions aligned to the authority’s strategic plan.”

The reorganization, the authority says will help in optimizing services and enhance operational effectiveness.

“In line with these changes the board has transferred 227 employees working in the motor vehicle inspection and registration department,” said NTSA chairman Jackson Waweru.

Mr Waweru also noted that key management positions will be up for grabs in the coming days.

These include; director registration and licensing, road safety, deputy director supply chain, manager supply chain and manager ICT.

This comes a month after DCI detectives raided NTSA Upper Hill offices and arrested top executives led by Director of Registration and Licensing, Jacklin Githinji.

The other officer identified as Musembi is said to have assigned the vehicle used in Dusit terror attack fake registration details.

The investigations on fake registration just happened after the attack with police officers previously ignoring complains of fake registration of vehicles.

