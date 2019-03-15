KEBS Commence Investigations On Always Pads After Uproar From Women

The Kenya Bureau of Standard (KEBS) have launched investigations on the quality Always Pads that are being supplied to the Kenyan market.

The bureau has collected about 135 samples for testing. It is said that 90 of the collected samples had complied with KEBS. The investigation will include extensive market surveillance on the products

“Investigations include extensive market surveillance and testing of these product.This is to ascertain if there exists any breach of quality standards,” the press statement by KEBS read.

Always Kenya defended their products saying that what was being given to the Kenyan market was not different from what the countries abroad went through rigourous tests before distribution.

All our products go through very rigorous tests,¨ Always Kenya tweeted.

“They are also tested with real women to ensure that they are safe for use, The needs of our women and girls in Kenya are our number 1 priority,¨ Always Kenya publicly informs.However, We introduced our new product Always Soft which has a softer and more comfortable feel on skin,” the company said.

Women caused an uproar on twitter stating that the pads gave rashes and had a burning sensation, leak after short periods an have uncomfortable.

