Catholic Run Children’s Home Faulted for Covering up Child-Abuse for Over a Decade

For most children having a place to call home is all they need to give them comfort and a sense of identity. However for children who have no such place, having a roof over their heads is all they could ask for.

This was the case for many boys who for a long time have been housed at Martyrs of Uganda children’s home, in Machakos. Although they had a place to identify themselves with, many ended up becoming victims of the people who ought to have protected them.

Highlighting the plight of the boys, human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi has revealed that a staff of the home has been sodomising the boys.

It is reported that in February, a boy in the home, reported to the management that he had been raped by the school’s cook, one Katuku Mutuku.

He would later be rushed to hospital where the doctors confirmed that indeed the boy was sexually abused.

When he was queried the boy divulged that some of the orphans in the school had confessed to each other about being sodomised.

The police were then notified of the unfortunate incident going on in the Catholic run home, only for

them to carry out an investigation concerning the one boy who had reported the case.

It is claimed that the officer did not intensify their investigations and therefore not much was achieved at the time.

Having not been satisfied with the investigations, the boy’s mother reached out to the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) who then visited the children’s department in Machokos, who took up the issue.

Upon carrying out interviews with a number of students, it was discovered that eight other boys had been sexually abused by the said cook.

It was then that the county government ordered the closure of that home, which also had a primary school section.

Mwangi notes that the Catholic Church did not for any reason object the closure of the school alleging that it was a way of them “covering up the true depth of the rot that has lasted a decade.

KHRC filed the case under OB 41 of 15/02/2019 at the Machakos Police Station.

Kenyans are now seeking for justice to be served to the victims and the many other boys and men who went through that home since it has been in existence for over a decade.

Netizens are now asking for the arrest of the local priest, the school staffers and local OCS, who did not dutifully carry out a thorough investigation the first time.

