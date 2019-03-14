Game Recognizes Game – Messi Admits Ronaldo Had Magical Night Against Atletico

It takes game to recognize game and Cristiano Ronaldo’s magical night for Juventus against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday did not pass Messi’s attention.

The Portuguese delivered a memorable hat-trick, his career 52nd, as the Old Lady overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to reach the Champions League round of eight.

Messi, who was equally phenomenal on Wednesday night, netting twice and assisting two goals in Barcelona’s 4-0 annihilation of Lyon, acknowledged Ronaldo’s effort.

Read: Magical Messi Proves He’s Still The Greatest Against Levante

“Cristiano and Juventus were awesome. It was a big surprise because I thought Atletico Madrid would be stronger but Juventus overcame them and Cristiano had a magical night with three goals.

The two players are considered God’s special gift to the beautiful game.