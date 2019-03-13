Jowie Irungu Withdraws Bail Application As DPP Releases Maribe’s Car

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie who was in 2018 charged alongside his fiancee and Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, has withdrawn his bail application.

Jowie has been in remand for close to six months as Maribe was released on a Sh1 million cash bail by Justice James Wakiaga.

The Citizen TV news editor has also withdrawn an application seeking to compel the DPP to release her Toyota Allion which formed part of the evidence.

The vehicle has however been released and its place, the prosecution will use photographs of the car as evidence in the murder case.

Last week the DPP’s office had declined to release the vehicle with the investigating officer Maxwell Otieno telling the court that the “IC3 Cameras placed the vehicle and the mobile phone handsets at places of interest in our investigations.”

In fact Mr Otieno argued, there was a high possibility that she (Maribe) will tamper with evidence – Vehicle and phone – before it is submitted to court.

Maribe and Jowie have denied the charges leveled against them.

The case will be mentioned on May 7, 2019.

