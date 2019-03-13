CMA To Retain Ksh458 Million ‘Income’ For Insider Trading Suspects In KenolKobil Takeover Deal

Insider trading suspects led by Aly-Khan Satchu will have to forgo the amount they were to gain in Kenolkobil takeover deal, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has announced.

CMA announced that the suspects were set to pocket an estimated Ksh458 million in the Ksh26 billion takeover by French firm Rubis Energie.

In a statement, CMA said that the cash is contained in 14 accounts that were involved in dubious transactions last year at the commencement of the takeover deal.

“The funds surrendered to date relate to 90 percent of the quantum of suspicious trades identified… The recovered funds will be paid into the Investor Compensation Fund. Upon review of the investigation findings and recommendations, the CMA Board has resolved to initiate enforcement proceedings against the Kestrel Capital executive director Andre DeSimone, Kestrel Capital chairman and founder, Charles Field-Marsham, and their stockbroking agent, Aly-Khan Satchu, through issuing Notices to Show Cause,” read the statement.

In the investigations, East Africa Data Handlers (EADH) conducted forensic analysis of phone communications between Aly Khan Satchu, Kestrel Capital CEO (Andre De Simone), Kenol Kobil CEO David Ohana and their associates, concluding that the previous two engaged in insider trading of Kenol Kobil shares.

Through the communication, Aly Khan Satchu and Kestrel Capital CEO agreed to split the profits from the sale of Kenol Kobil shares to Rubis Energy. Through the sale, more than Ksh500 million was going to be earned as profit which the two were going to split in half.