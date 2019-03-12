in HEALTH

Kenyans Wish Kibra MP Ken Okoth Well As He Continues Battle With Cancer

1.7k Views 1 Comment

Kenyans online wished Kibra MP Ken Okoth well as he fights stage four colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer affects both the colon and the rectum.

Okoth first spoke of his cancer in February saying that doctors had been treating ulcers and bacterial infection.

On Monday however, a tweep known as Benjie Wambui sought to find out how the legislator was doing.

“How are you Mheshimiwa? I am praying for you today,” Wambui had written.

“Napambana na hali yangu and we shall overcome. Chemo drugs are brutal on the skin and immune system,” Okoth responded.

Accompanying his tweet was an image capturing the effects of the chemo.

Here are some of the responses from Kenyans:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

AFCON 2019 – Michael Olunga To Miss Kenya, Ghana Clash

Raila Accuses Land Grabbers Of Instigating Toi Market Inferno