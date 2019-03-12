Kenyans Wish Kibra MP Ken Okoth Well As He Continues Battle With Cancer

Kenyans online wished Kibra MP Ken Okoth well as he fights stage four colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer affects both the colon and the rectum.

Okoth first spoke of his cancer in February saying that doctors had been treating ulcers and bacterial infection.

On Monday however, a tweep known as Benjie Wambui sought to find out how the legislator was doing.

“How are you Mheshimiwa? I am praying for you today,” Wambui had written.

“Napambana na hali yangu and we shall overcome. Chemo drugs are brutal on the skin and immune system,” Okoth responded.

Accompanying his tweet was an image capturing the effects of the chemo.

Here are some of the responses from Kenyans:

Kenyans are praying for you Mweshimiwa @okothkenneth . You’re such a noble MP, well meaning and a true servant-leader! God bless you to overcome and be back on your feet again. #WeShallOvercome #CancerAwareness — Samuel Omondi (@Omondi_S) March 12, 2019

Your photo has truly broken my heart! I pray for healing I know God is able praying for you be strong and courageus and read the book of Joshua it will uplift you — Lorraine (@koyengol) March 12, 2019

Quick Recovery sir… I need you to get well soon in order to vie for governor… You are worth it tried and tested….. — Timothy G. Kamau (@GTimooz) March 12, 2019

There is a God in heaven. He is our healer. May Jehovah Rapha heal you on the account of the stripes of Jesus Christ. Isaiah 53:5. Amen — Victor (@biblescholarvic) March 12, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu