City Lawyer Phillip Murgor Resigns Four Months After DPP Hired Him

Phillip Murgor, a Nairobi-based lawyer, has resigned as a public prosecutor, four months after his appointment.

In a noticed issued to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Murgor stated that he will no longer serve in the capacity, without giving any reasons for his move.

He went ahead to thank the DPP Noordin Haji for the appointment.

Speaking on his resignation, Murgor revealed that Haji’s office did not assign him any cases hence he couldn’t act against the DPP in any matter.

“Following the formal gazetting of my appointment on January 16, 2019, I have not been assigned any case at all or provided with the required security,” Murgor stated.

Murgor, was appointed a public prosecutor in December 2018 alongside former Mombasa mayor Taib Ali Taib and Public-Private Partnerships Petition Committee chairman James Kihara.

He was appointed on the same day as British lawyer Khawar Qureshi, who was hired to prosecute Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu over tax evasion, abuse of office and fraudulent receipt of loan security from Imperial Bank.

Addressing the issue, Murgor noted that he would be willing to get back to work if offered the same terms as other special prosecutors.

He stated: “[He was] open to consider an appointment similar to my professional colleagues Mr Waweru Gatonye and Khawar Qureshi QC, which will be on individual case basis, subject to a contract and with adequate personal security.”

He further commended the current DPP and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

However, he added: “As individuals, Mr Haji and Mr (George) Kinoti are great guys, but the enabling environment has not been created for a senior and experienced advocate, who has plenty of choice, to be a standby prosecutor.”

It is reported that the three lawyers were to take up high profile graft cases, but are yet to represent the DPP in any matter.

