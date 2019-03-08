David Murathe Hires James Orengo In A Bid To Block DP Ruto’s 2022 Presidential Ambition

Former Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe has hired Senior Counsel James Orengo in his battle against Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Speaking to the Star, Murathe noted that he has hired Orengo together with senior counsel John Khaminwa to offer him advice concerning the case.

Murathe told the publication that the two top notch lawyers are working on comprehensive filing that will be presented to the court for counsel.

“We are not going to the Supreme Court. Instead, we are going to the Constitutional Court first,” Murathe commented.

The former legislator announced his vow to ensure that the DP is barred from running for the Presidency in 2022.

According to him, Ruto was already elected into office “indirectly” by virtue of being President Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate.

He adds that the presidential mandate in Kenya is exercised by both the President and Deputy President.

“Indeed, the apex of the executive arm of Kenya’s Government is entitled ‘The Presidency’, which comprises both the President and the Deputy President,” Murathe divulged that his lawyers informed him.

Murathe’s lawyers also argue that the presidency is shared between Uhuru, in accordance with Article 147 of the Constitution, which makes the DP the President’s principal assistant in execution of the President’s functions.

“Article 147 has been invoked by Kenyatta during his first term. This happened in October 2014 when the President appointed Ruto as the Acting President for three days while he attended the status conference at the International Criminal Court,” the lawyers noted.

He further argues that the DP is, “unfit and would have served for 10 years jointly with President Kenyatta who will not be eligible for another term.”

Concerning Murathe’s claims, DP Ruto stated, “I have not responded to Murathe in Kenya, I am not about to respond to him in Europe,” he stated while delivering a speech in Chatham House.

Murathe resigned as Jubilee Party vice chairman on January 6 and has openly campaigned against Ruto’s presidential ambitions.

