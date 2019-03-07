Ole Gunner Solskjaer: Man United Was Inspired By Ajax Against PSG

Manchester United dramatic progression against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night was inspired by Ajax Amsterdam, coach Ole Gunner Solskjaer admitted.

Trailing the French Ligue 1 giant 2-0 ahead of the round of 16 tie return match at Parc des Princes, the Red Devils needed something more to turn the tables and they got the inspiration from Ajax, who were also phenomenal against Real Madrid a night before.

“It’s the Champions League. That’s what it does. We saw last night, Real Madrid v Ajax. That was our team talk. It was probably their team talk as well. Last year, it was Real Madrid v Juventus, that was close, the year before Paris against Barcelona. We always know that it’s possible and with this club, this is what we do. That’s just Man United,” Ole Gunnar said.

On form Belgian striker Lukaku got the Premier League heavyweights on the mark with the opener in the second minute but Bernat leveled for the hosts ten minutes later.

Lukaku doubled the lead at the half hour mark before Rashford grabbed the dramatic third goal four into the added time to see Man United through on a way goal’s rule.

On Tuesday night, Ajax hammered defending champions Real Madrid 4-1 to go through 5-3 on aggregate.

