Standard Group to Launch Spice FM, Competitor to Classic FM and Hot 96, after Buying Q-FM Frequencies

Standard Group media which is majority owned by the family of former President Daniel Moi is set to launch a new radio station, Spice FM, which is seen to be targeted at dislodging Hot 96 and Classic FM from the top urban English language radio stations in the country.

READ: Milele FM Host, Alex Mwakideu Mourning The Death Of His Sister

According to insiders, Standard Group bought 94.4 FM and associated frequencies countrywide which were formerly owned by Nation Media Group’s dead station, Q-FM.

The Spice FM has been broadcasting on 94.4 FM in Nairobi, playing 90s music with listeners commenting that they have been loving the playlist. 28

Sources also reveal that NMG might be planning to launch new radio station as consumption of newspapers dwindles while radio and internet experiences growth.

READ: Radio Presenter Betty Opondo’s Son Dies While Watching Cartoon

Some of the individuals like Linda Oriaso and Tom Japanni are the brains behind the Standard Group’s foray into English radio channels.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu