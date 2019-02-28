Meru Senator Mithika Linturi Sued by Stepson Over His Office

Meru Senator Mithinka Linturi is facing another legal issue after his stepson took him to court over his Meru Senate office building, which he alleges to be his.

Arnorld Kipkurui, Linturi’s wife’s son, accuses the senator of unlawfully putting a legal charge of Ksh7.2 million on the property without his knowledge.

Kipkirui is reported to have also sued his stepsister over the property.

In his application, Kipkirui claims that Linturi and his daughter, Brenda, have been taking loans using the building without his consent as a co-director.

The building, which houses the Meru Senate office, is jointly owned by Kipkirui and his stepsister, Brenda Mithika.

His applications seeks to have the two barred from acquiring any other loans using the property.

In his affidavit, Kipkirui stated that every credit facility among Linturi’s company and Family Bank is a product of fraud and forgeries.

“I never executed any document whatsoever relating to the lending by Family Bank to Atticon or to charge the company’s property to the bank,” Kipkirui noted.

He further claims that the senator wrongfully obtained title to the property with intent to use it for unauthorized purposes.

This sue comes a month since the Senator was on the corridors of justice after his daughter filed an affidavit against Kitany, her stepmother, for allegedly abusing her.

“She even accused me of being in possession of marijuana and orchestrated my being put into a rehabilitation center on the pretext that I was addicted to marijuana while her real motive was to create a wedge between my father and I,” read part of the affidavit.

The ruling of that case was to be made in in February, but the curt postponed to a later date.

