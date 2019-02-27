KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua Responds To Sexual Assault Claims By His ‘Former Employee’

Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua has finally responded to claims of sexually assaulting one of his employees.

This is following claims by a woman on Twitter that the KFCB boss sexually harassed her, when she was working at the agency.

The woman who calls herself Nancy Wambui on the micro-blogging site Twitter recently made the claims, further saying she was in a process of taking legal action against Dr Mutua.

Wambui who is yet to make any public appearance, claimed that Dr Mutua got physical with her ‘inappropriately’.

“I am a former employee at KFCB. This ‘righteous’ [expletive] used to harass all female staff. He always insisted on long hugs and inappropriate touching. When I complained, I would be asked to quit. So, I did [quit]. All he did was masturbate in his corner office. Ezekiel Mutua, I am going to court,” said Nancy, whose Twitter handle is @NancyWambui94.

According to Dr Mutua, the claims are not valid, terming them “none issue.”

Mutua who was speaking on Thursday during an interview with NTV’s Sidebar, clarified the issue saying his government institution has never had such an employee in its offices.

“We have never had anyone like that [in our office] before or during my term. So, that is a non-issue. I, however, expect it [people to fabricate claims to make me look bad]. For the last three years, we have raised the bar of moral standards very high,” said Dr Ezekiel Mutua.

He termed the woman’s claims lies.

“The woman’s claims have no basis. Anyone can sit anywhere [and construct a false claim against [you]. Just ignore the woman’s claims.”

Dr Mutua was responding to the show’s host Ken Mijungu who sought his comments on the assault claims.

Recently, the film agency board CEO christened ‘moral police’ came under attack by a section of social media users for rebuking Kenyan singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee following her ‘raunchy ’ performance in Watamu, Malindi county.

“Kenya has got talent but as long as we keep celebrating this kind of madness, our entertainment industry will never grow. Akothee is talented but the filthy and stupid stunts she has to pull to remain relevant should concern all of us. What’s worse is to see grown up men and women celebrating this scatological obscenity in the name of entertainment,” said Dr Mutua.

Following his remarks, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris demanded that he [Dr Mutua] make an apology to the controversial singer.

