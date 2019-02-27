Gospel Singer Ben Githae Admits To Cheating On Wife And Siring Twin Daughters

Gospel singer Ben Githae has admitted to cheating on his wife of 18 years and siring twins with mistress, Margaret Wanjiru.

According to the Tano Tena singer, he has never neglected his girls despite allegations made by their mother in January.

“…And contrary to what Wanjiru says, I have constantly featured in the lives of our girls. I have always taken care of them,” he told eDaily.

According to Wanjiru, she met Githae in 2011 and their friendship blossomed leading to the siring of their two girls in 2016.

Wanjiru, he said told his wife about their secret steamy affair after he declined to “do a couple of things for her.”

The discovery caused a rift in their marriage but they have since worked through their differences.

“My wife discovered quite long ago that I had gotten children with another woman. The discovery caused a disagreement between me and her, but we have managed to settle our differences,” he added.

“We are human beings who are not immune to temptation. Yes, I slid, and I acknowledge.”

Wanjiru said the gospel singer asked her to get rid of the pregnancy and at some point had goons attack her.

“I refused to get an abortion, he then sent people to kill me, they beat me up until I was admitted at the hospital,” she said.

She further accused him of siring another child with another woman. The child she said, is 7 years old.

