One Of The Suspects Who Impersonated President Kenyatta Spent Ksh5 Million On Wedding

Following the arrest of seven men who allegedly conned Sameer Africa boss Ksh10 million by pretending to be President Uhuru Kenyatta, it has come to light that one of the suspects used Ksh5 million to finance his recent wedding.

Joseph Waswa, popularly known as Henry Waswa, is claimed to have held an extravagant wedding on December 9, 2017.

The wedding took place in Mwingi, Kitui County.

Mr Waswa wedded Moreen Tabitha, in a pop and colour wedding.

It is alleged that the wedding was actually attended by a number of legislators.

“Waswa is a good friend of mine. I had to be there for him on his big day,” one of the MPs, who sort anonymity, said in an interview.

Questions are now being raised on whether the money he used then was even genuinely acquired.

Together with his accomplices, Waswa was presented in court on Monday.

It is alleged that the suspects used mobile number 0722 208842 to call Sameer Africa chairman Naushad Merali, asking him to facilitate the release of the money for the purchase of a parcel of land in Nairobi’s Kilimani, while mimicking the voice of President Kenyatta.

It is also reported that they pretended that the call was from State House in Nairobi.

According to police, Mr Merali was outside the country on a business trip, when the suspects called him.

He, therefore, gave complainant, Akif Hamid Butt, the Finance Director of Sameer Africa, the permission to process the payment, believing he had spoken to President Kenyatta.

