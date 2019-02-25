DTB Under Investigation For Allegedly Aiding Terrorism

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has divulged that investigations are ongoing on Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) over links to terrorism.

Speaking to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee in Parliament on Monday, the DPP noted that the bank was being used in facilitating terrorism.

The DPP further faulted the bank’s Eastleigh Branch manager for not raising an alarm when they had a customer who was withdrawing over Ksh50 million in a week.

Additionally, he pointed that the bank is notorious in aiding crimes, further stating that it failed to produce CCTV footage of withdrawals.

Haji also informed the legislators that security agencies had attained reliable intel showing that some of the money withdraw from the bank was channeled to Somalia.

Read: DTB Manager Sophia Njoki Released On Ksh2 Million Cash Bail In Dusit D2 Terror Attack Case

He added that part of the money was also channeled to Syria to fund terror activities.

The State Prosecutor defended Central Bank of Kenya’s daily transaction limit of Ksh1 million saying strict banking regulations are crucial in dealing with criminal activities.

The CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge is facing threats from the MPs, who intend to show him the door at the end of his four-year term over the banking regulations.

Last week, Diamond Trust Bank’s Eastleigh branch manager Sophia Njoki Mbogo was charged with three counts over the 14 Riverside terror attack.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu