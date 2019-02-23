Sensational Messi Leads Barcelona’s Remarkable Comeback Against Sevilla

Lionel Messo bagged a sensational hattrick and an assist as Barcelona came behind to register a 4-2 victory against Sevilla.The hosts took the lead 22nd minute through Jesus Navas strike before Messi leveled for the visitors in the 26th minute.

Sevilla kept on pressing and they were back on the lead through Argentine Mercado close to half time. Ernesto Valverde was forced to make half time changes bringing in Sergie Roberto and Ousmane Dembele who quickly turned the game to Blaugrana’s favour.

The Barca captain soon equalized for the champions with a strike just outside the box before sending the Catalans into the lead through a cheeky chip over Sevilla’s custodian after Carlse Alena’s shot was deflected.

Read:Lady Fans Promise To Simba If They Beat Rivals Yanga Today (Video)

In the extra time, Messi looped over the hosts defense finding onside Luis Suarez who treated Sevilla’s goalkeeper with a loop to give the visitors a hard fought 4-2 win.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu