Tusker FC Handed Easy Points After Western Stima Found Guilty Of Fielding Ineligible Player

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Player Status Committee has ruled in favour of Tusker FC regarding the status of Kevin Okoth Wayodi.

The ruling states that the player belongs to Tusker FC and had been loaned to Western Stima FC for a period of one (1) year.

On the strength of that determination by the FKF PSC, the player was thus ineligibly fielded by Western Stima FC against Tusker FC earlier this season, a game Stima won 1-0.

Tusker had played the match under protest after Western Stima insisted on fielding Okoth against them despite being at the club on loan from Tusker.

Therefore as per rule 3.5 (k) of the Rules Governing Kenyan Football (1998) which states, “Ineligible Players: A club which fields a suspended or ineligible player will forfeit all matches in which the player was illegally fielded.”, the match has been awarded to Tusker FC on a 2-0 win and 3 points basis hence nullifying the previous result which was 1-0 in favour of Western Stima FC.

This means that Tusker FC now has 25 points from 13 matches accruing from 7 wins, 4 draws, 2 losses, and a goal difference of 10 (scored 19, and conceded 9). Their position on the league table, therefore, changes from 6th to 4th.

On the other hand, Western Stima now has 20 points from 12 matches accruing from 5 wins, 5 draws, 2 losses, and a goal difference of 2 (scored 13, and conceded 11). The club’s new league position is 7th.

As a result, also, the goal scored in that match by Western Stima FC player, Henry Onyango, will no longer count and the player’s goal tally has reduced to zero (0) goals.

However, cautions given to players in that match by the referee will continue to count.

Further to that, FKF has stated that that Kevin Okoth Wayodi should not be fielded until after March 11, 2019, when Tusker can register him as their player once again following the opening of the mid-season transfer window.

