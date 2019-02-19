President Uhuru Nominates Eliud Kinuthia, Replacing Johnston Kavuludi At The Helm Of NPSC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Eliud Kinuthia as the chairman of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

Mr Kinuthia replaces the former chairman, Johnston Kavuludi.

Addressing the nomination, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi noted that the president is awaiting the approval of Mr Kinuthia together with five other members of the commission.

In a letter addressed to the MPs, Muturi noted: “Honorable Members, section 6(6) of the National Police Service Commission Act requires the National Assembly to either approve or reject the nominees to the respective positions within twenty one (21) days.”

The other five commissioners include: Lilian Kiamba, Eusebius Karuti Laibuta, Naphtaly Kipchirchir Rono, Alice Atieno Otwala and John Tentemo Ole Moyaki.

The commissioners nominated by Kenyatta will be in charge of human resource management functions of the police service.

Muturi further stated that the CVs of the nominees would be sent to the Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security for vetting.

He also instructed the House team to inform the nominees and the public on where and when he approval hearing will be held.

These replacements made are due as the six-year tenure of the current commission ended in October,2019.

Additionally, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet is also expected to leave office in March this year after his four-year term ends.

