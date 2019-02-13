No Plan To Lockout Moses Kuria From House Committees – Jubilee Party

The Jubilee party has dismissed claims by Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria that there was a plan to lock him out of house committees.

Speaking to the Star, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, disclosed that there was no such plan on the table.

The sentiments were echoed by Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali who said he has not received any instruction to remove any member from any committee.

“I have no instruction to remove anybody from any committee. If there is any information from any quarter then treat it as null and void,” said Washiali.

On his part, Tuju revealed that any decision to remove a member from a committee must first reach the party’s disciplinary committee as a recommendation.

He however, confessed that the party disciplinary committee had received several recommendations but failed to reveal the complainants to the daily.

On Monday, the legislator claimed that National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale was plotting to have him removed from House Committees.

“So now Aden Duale wants to de-whip me from the two committees that I serve in. First, you are not qualified to do so. This is the work of the party through the Secretary General Raphael Tuju And Chief Whip Ben Washiali,” Kuria wrote on Facebook.

He is a member of the Transport and Budget Committees in the National assembly.

The legislator claimed that his differences with Duale go as far back as 2014.

According to Kuria, the differences were so deep that majority of the private bills that he has presented to the National Assembly were yet to see the light of day. He accused Duale of blocking them.

Read:Moses Kuria Accuses Duale Of Trying To Remove Him From Parliamentary Committees

Further, the legislator claimed that on account of Duale’s influence, none of his legislative proposals; From the NGO’s Reform Bill (2014) to the Coffee Bill, the Interest Rates Bill had ever been brought to the House.

Earlier, in a TV interview, Duale had revealed that the Jubilee party would take action against the controversial MP whom he felt had disrespected the president through his recent utterances.

“One of the cardinal things in our party is to maintain discipline. We’ll not allow members to demean the character and the institution of the presidency,” said Duale.

