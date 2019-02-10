Singer Bahati’s ‘Shosh’ Remark On Wife Diana Leaves Netizens Talking

Age difference between Gospel Singer Kevin Mbuvi alias Bahati and wife Diana Marua has in the recent time raised a heated debate among netizens.

Some critics have come out to support the hit-maker’s marriage while others still hold opposing views on his decision to marry an older woman.

Well, to the love birds nothing seems to move them as they [even] launched a reality TV Show last year- Being Bahati – aired on NTV.

However, Bahati’s Shosh remarks on Sunday have sparked an online conversation with some criticizing him further.

In an Instagram video, the singer was spotted referring to his wife as ‘Shosh’ which literally means grandmother.

“Babe Nimekudedicatia Ako Songo Unaskiza my love a.k.a ‘Shosh’ wa Bahaa Ameivaa,” the post read in part.

Some users wondered why Bahati was referring to his wife as a grandmother.

“Lol sasa Bahati ameanza kuita bibi yake shosh?” @urbannews254 asked.

Since the couple’s fallout with Mr Seed, Diana has overly been criticized after it was alleged she was behind the arrest of the singer’s pregnant wife Nimo Gachuiri.

Read: Another Makueni Man Caught On Camera Battering Wife – Video

Diana has since been trolled with many referring back to her age in reference to that of Bahati.

Consequently, Bahati’s critics are now saying the couple has been forced to embrace the ‘Shosh’ remarks in a bid to conceal the pain they’re going through.

Diana Marua is six years older than Bahati and has in the past come out strongly to defend her marriage.

“Everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion. Back then, some people said things that were cruel but we are over that and it is none of our concern now. I mean, we have been together for almost two years now having gone through the different faces of friendship, dating and now marriage. We always put it out there everything we want people to know. What they make of it is their choice,” Diana said in an earlier interview.

The couple wedded in 2017 in a low key wedding.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu