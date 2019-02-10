Three Suspected Carjackers Shot Dead On Naivasha – Nakuru Highway

Three suspected carjackers were on Saturday night shot dead by police at Mithuri area on the Naivasha – Nakuru highway.

The three including a woman who police believe was a mastermind of carjacking incidents in the area, were gunned down after they defied police orders to surrender.

Naivasha Deputy OCPD John Kwasa confirmed the incident saying his officers who were tipped-off by the public, ambushed a gang of six which was allegedly planning to hijack a Nairobi-bound bus.

The other members are said to have escaped and are still at large.

During the incident, police recovered a number of SIM cards, 10 mobile phones, a home-made gun and a machete.

According to a police report, the gang had on Saturday morning hijacked a Narok-bound matatu and robbed passengers off their personal effects.

The group is also linked to a series of carjacking incidents in the Nairobi-Nakuru route.

Mr Kwasa said police have now launched a man-hunt for the other members who are still at large.

Their bodies were transferred to the Naivasha Referral Hospital mortuary.

