New Tactics Used By Al Shabaab To Lure Youths To Join Jihadist Group

The recent terror attack at 14 Riverside, Nairobi, has revealed new details on how Jihadist Group, Al Shabaab, lures young men and women to make life threatening choices.

While, it is not clear why someone would choose to blow themselves up, many understand that such decisions do not come easy. So what pushes someone to turn themselves into pieces?

To answer the question, it is always important that one looks at what the persons involved stands to gain. And more importantly how they find themselves in the circumstances of putting on a suicide vest.

According to Devolution CAS Hussein Dado, the terrorist group has devised new tactics targeting new recruits.

Free Scholarships

Addressing the youths in Garsen, Tana River County on Monday, Dado cited a case where youths have been lured with free scholarships. Luckily, they were arrested before making their way to Somalia.

Free Jobs

Another bait used by the militia group is free jobs. The terrorist group is keen on taking advantage of the unemployment rate in Kenya to terrorize our homeland.

However, the former Tana River Governor warned the youths saying President Kenyatta has initiated programmes at the county and national level that they can engage in instead of joining the blood thirsty group.

“The President has initiated many programmes to support the youth to stop them from joining terror groups,” a local daily reported.

“There is no need for them to be lured by free promises to go and cause terror or kill innocent civilians in the name of protecting their religion.”

He urged parents to be aware of the new tactics and to thoroughly vet ‘free scholarships’ to ensure their children do not fall prey.

Further, Dado called upon the Muslim community to oppose terror groups hiding under religion, saying there is no verse in Islam that says innocent people should be killed.

“As Muslims, we will continue to oppose terror groups hiding under religion because in Somalia,the same group kills Muslims, but when they crossover to Kenya they want to target Christians,” said Dado.

