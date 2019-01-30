A new report has indicated that the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) spent at least Ksh1.7 billion in 2018 on kidney treatments.

This reflects a 42 per cent increase from Ksh1.24 billion spent in 2017.

A total of Ksh922.8 million was paid for 73,757 kidney dialysis sessions, with Nairobi County being the highest beneficiary.

In the latter half of 2018, the state insurer parted with Ksh64.7 million for kidney transplants, compared to Ksh21.7 million the previous year.

“The prevalence of chronic kidney disease is on the rise in Kenya, and NHIF will continue to support efforts by the Ministry of Health to lessen the burden of the patients by offering them affordable health insurance cover through its various packages,” said NHIF Acting Chief Executive Nicodemus Odongo.

Currently, NHIF pays a maximum of Ksh500,000 for a kidney transplant, both local and overseas, for members.

For one to be covered in overseas treatment, he/she must be referred by a certified doctor in Kenya or have evidence of an identified matching kidney donor and quotation of the cost of care.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that about four million Kenyans have some form of kidney ailment.

Every hour, close to three patients go for a session of dialysis at the Kenyatta National Hospital, translating to at least 60 kidney patients a day.

