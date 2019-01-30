Tension and a strike is looming at the prestigious Makini school after staff have complained of ill treatment by the new board of directors which is predominantly white.

A section of the staff has revealed to Kahawa Tungu that they their salaries were last reviewed five years ago when Dr Mary Okello was at the helm of the institution. The staff say that they expected a review late last year and the same was communicated to parents by the management but to their surprise their salaries were only increased by 2% which for some translates to Sh.300.

They staff also revealed that the funds from Makini school were being used to establish another school Schole International. From a short web search the school is described as

‘We are creating a group of high quality child centred schools across East Africa with a distinctive promise to children and families’

The school seeks to establish branches in Kenya and Uganda as a bid to expand in East Africa.

During the sale of the school last the current director who is based in the United Kingdom said they would ensure that the high standards that Makini schools had would still be maintained. He also said that they would ensure that the teaching staff was motivated and that they would introduce new technology.

We will invest in the schools’ facilities and talented teaching team, and bring new technology into the classrooms to ensure all Makini students have the very best educational opportunities,” Adam Nichols said.

