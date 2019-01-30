Immediate former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr is the South Africa’s Premier Soccer League coach of the month for January.

The Englishman guided Black Leopards to two wins a draw in the month as they moved to position 11th in the 16-team league.

He also eliminated favorites Orland Pirates from the South Africa Cup at the round of 32 in the same month.

Read: AFC Leopards Handed Tough Super Cup Test Against Tanzania’s Simba SC

Kerr found the Leopards deep in relegation danger when he joined them from Gor Mahia late last year but he has so far managed to steer them to safety.

Leopards’ Zambian forward Mwape Musonda, who is currently the leading top scorer in the league was also crowned player of the month for January.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...