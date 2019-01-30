Police are looking for 130 persons suspected to be bank hackers.

In a seven pull out in the local dailies, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) published names and images of the suspects.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the more than 100 suspects by the chief magistrate’s court in Kiambu and Nairobi’s Milimani.

“The suspects listed here are wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by CM’s court Kiambu/CM’s court Milimani on January 24, 2019,” the pages read.

The DCI asked those with information regarding the suspects to contact the DCI or the nearest police station.

“If you have any information about their whereabouts, kindly contact DCI – ECCU Section or at your nearest Police Station. You can also call or sms +254772627435,0203343412,(+254)20-2861097,” the DCI said in a tweet.

#WANTED|The following persons whose photos appear below are wanted by the @DCI_Kenya. If you have any information about their whereabouts,kindly contact @DCI_Kenya~ECCU Section or at your nearest Police Station. You can also call or sms +254772627435,0203343412,(+254)20-2861097. pic.twitter.com/gefkSMXyE8 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 30, 2019

Of the 130 suspects, 30 are women and the rest, men.

Read: CMA Announces 10 More Days Of Suspension For Deacons At NSE

In July 2018, Kenyan banks are said to have lost at least Ksh86 million to fraudsters causing some lenders to terminate their online and mobile banking services.

For example in January last year, National Bank lost Sh29 million to hackers but promised its customers that it would recover the monies stolen.

“The amount of the attempted fraud is about Ksh.29 million and we have confidence that we will recover all the cash.”

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...