The tussle for compensation of land owners at the Nairobi-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has taken a new twist after it emerged that the National Land Commission (NLC) is withholding over Ksh17.7 billion meant for compensation.

In a court case filed by Kenya Railways, the institution says that the Mohammed Swazuri-led team is maliciously holding the money despite having received it from the national treasury.

The delayed money was meant for 1090 land owners, and is said to have stalled construction of the line, whose completion deadline is fast approaching. The line was supposed to be completed by May.

“The respondent has between October 26, 2018 and now received from the National Treasury the sum of Ksh17.7 billion to remit to the 1,090 affected persons and/or the landowners whose parcels of land was acquired compulsorily but the respondent has failed to compensate affected persons,” said Kenya Railways in court papers.

On its side, the NLC said the delay was attributable to inflated values of 1,674 parcels of land between Syokimau and Mai Mahiu estimated at 2,544 acres. This was announced through a gazette notice in November last year.

Previous investigation by Kahawa Tungu revealed a well-knit cartel at NLC that has been demanding bribes from land owners in order to expedite compensation.

According to our investigation Swazuri uses a company named Altana to collect bribes from land owners with ‘big’ compensations. In case they do not meet his demands, the cartel withholds the compensation and as they say, “not even courts or the President can coerce them to pay”.

Read: Altana: The Company Collecting Bribes On Behalf Of NLC Chair Mohammed Swazuri

In an audio recording in our possession, an agent from Altana is heard trying to convince agents of Matheny Leadership Training Institute, whose land LR No. Ngong/Ngong/15559 had been acquired for Nairobi-Naivasha SGR, that he could make sure that they receive their money within one week, or “even tomorrow” in case they agree to the terms and conditions.

The terms and conditions entail parting with part of the compensation to sooth “the team that approves payments.”

In the audio, the Altana agent claims to be acting on behalf of Swazuri and the “team”. He adds that it is he team which decides who to compensate urgently and who to be ignored.

The agent goes ahead to mention cases where land owners have been frustrated and their payments withheld for not playing by the ‘rules’ in a bid to ‘warn’ the client.

Upon agreement, NLC would automatically deduct unspecified amount and deposit it to Altana’s account for ‘consultation fees’ while the rest of the amount would be deposited to the land owner’s account.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...