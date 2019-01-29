Lydia Achieng Was Lawfully Convicted, Lied To the Media – DPP Haji Says

Lydia Achieng’ recently appeared on Inooro TV telling her ten year incarceration story for a crime she did not commit.

An emotional Achieng’ said that she had not committed any sexual offence against a teenage boy as alleged and that all her youth had been spent languishing in Lang’ata women’s prison.

Her plight immediately caught the eye of the DPP Noordin Haji who promised to review her case.

Kahawa Tungu has in possession Achieng’s documents which reveal that she had been convicted of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to section 11(1) of the sexual offences act and was given a mandatory jail term of 10 years.

According to the court documents obtained, she appealed in 2016 after having served four years of her mandatory jail term. The grounds for her appeal were that she had reformed and had learned courses that would help her earn a living once released. She also revealed that she was HIV positive and that prison did not have an adequate diet for her condition.

State counsel in the matter Ms Kimiri however opposed her appeal stating that she had been given a mandatory sentence and that the court had been lenient enough to give the minimum mandatory sentence which was 10 years.

Facts of the case

Lydia Achieng used to visit the house of the child between the months of August and September. She had sex with the victim three times during this period.

Four witnesses including the mother of the 13 year old boy testified against Achieng’. The state counsel said that the appellant was supposed to be charged with defilement but the investigations failed to produce adequate evidence for the charge of defilement.

During the appeal, the state counsel had insinuated that she had tried to deliberately infect the victim with HIV. The court of appeal dismissed Lydia Achieng’s appeal on July 28, 2016.

Haji has however changed tune and is accusing Achieng’ of lying to the media.

Here is the video:

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...