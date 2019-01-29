Less Popular Miss Rwanda 2019 Contestant Meghan Nimwiza Takes Home Crown

A majority of Rwandans were supporting the “outcast” Josiane Mwiseneza to clinch the Miss Rwanda 2019 crown.

The crown was however taken home by Meghan Nimwiza who proved her critics wrong.

Mwiseneza’s story was one picked by the media and twisted so well that she was crowned Miss Popularity.

The village girl is said to have walked several kilometers from her home in Rubengera – Karongi district and on her way stepped on a stone, injuring her leg.

Cameras captured the injury making her an overnight media sensation causing jitters among her competitors. A vernacular station went as far as listing reasons why she deserved the crown.

One writer said she was dark skinned and resembled the Miss Rwanda logo.

“If elected, it will send a lesson that in Rwanda, rich and poor, all have same opportunity,” a Rwandan blog said.

Mwiseneza’s story had people running campaigns to buy her a car in the event that she lost.

“By the look of things, she will be ‘robbed’ the crown. Let’s put together money and buy her a car as a recognition that she is the People’s Miss Rwanda,” one supporter said.

With the support also came the hate, with some likening her to a baboon because of her skin colour. This is said to have fueled division among the Rwandans.

Also diving the people was the fact that Mwiseneza, 23, does not have a command of English or French. But her supporters noted that expressing oneself in a foreign language is not an issue.

Others noted that if crowned Miss Rwanda, she would easily communicate with rural girls like herself.

