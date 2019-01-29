Kakamega Homeboyz coach Paul Nkata has reportedly gone AWOL hours to a crucial league fixture against Bandari FC on Wednesday.

The Ugandan was absent during Tuesday’s training with veteran striker Allan Wanga and goalkeeper David Juma overseeing the session.

Homeboyz have endured a rough patch recently and are winless in their last five matches, losing three and drawing two.

The team is placed 13th in the Kenyan Premier League log standings on 9 points from 9 fixtures.

According to one source within the club, they have found out, after investigations that Nkata and some players have been fixing matches.

“We are shocked. We thought the poor run was just a normal one but we decided to do some investigations and we found out that our coach has been placing bets on games. He has been paying some of our players between 50,000-200,000 to lose games,” the source disclosed.

The matter has since been reported to the police and Nkata who the police are after is reported to have left Kakamega for Uganda.

“We understand that he has traveled to Uganda. Someone tipped him and he decided to run away. It’s an a very sad situation,” the source added.

