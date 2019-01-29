Handshake Fever Catches Up With Governor Joho, Kabogo (Photos)

The Handshake season is upon us again after former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo paid Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho a courtesy call on Tuesday.

The two are apparently longtime friends but on different political divisions, hence the enmity.

According to Joho, the two discussed “matter of National Interest in particular Nation Building and National Unity.”

My brother William Kabogo paid me a courtesy call to discuss matters of National Interest in particular Nation Building and National Unity | @MombasaCountyKe @honkabogo pic.twitter.com/OObv7itNb7 — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) January 29, 2019

The former county chief on his part asked critics to “report the matter to the police.”

Haters; Kwendeni polisi — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) January 29, 2019

So widespread is the handshake fever that some reckon their no longer is an opposition in the country.

