Handshake Fever Catches Up With Governor Joho, Kabogo (Photos)

The Handshake season is upon us again after former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo paid Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho a courtesy call on Tuesday.

The two are apparently longtime friends but on different political divisions, hence the enmity.

According to Joho, the two discussed “matter of National Interest in particular Nation Building and National Unity.”

Read: President Uhuru Directs Regional and County Commanders To Treat Corruption As Threat To National Security

The former county chief on his part asked critics to “report the matter to the police.”

So widespread is the handshake fever that some reckon their no longer is an opposition in the country.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

