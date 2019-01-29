The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has pledged to deal with alleged match fixing in the Kenyan Premier League.

This follows damning accusations against Kakamega Homeboyz coach Paul Nkata that he could have used certain players to fix their games.

Homeboyz are winless in their last seven fixtures, a trend that has raised eyebrows within the teams hierarchy.

A source at the club was quoted by Sports Fan Magazine saying;

“We are shocked. We thought the poor run was just a normal one but we decided to do some investigations and we found out that our coach has been placing bets on games. He has been paying some of our players between 50,000-200,000 to lose games.”

The serious accusations have baffled many including the FKF president Nick Mwendwa, who has pledged to take action.

“Allegedly a coach caught using his players for match fixing. New frontier in Kenyan football! We have to up our game now in ensuring we deal with it. Eish! More updates to come!!” exclaimed Mwendwa.

Nkata, who is reportedly being sought by authorities, has fled the country following a tipoff and was not present during Tuesday’s training.

Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga has since taken over the reigns in an acting capacity and will be assisted by goalkeeper David Juma.

