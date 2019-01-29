Ephrem Guikan’s troubled stint at Gor Mahia has ended with the player reportedly angling for a move to Zambia.

The Ivorian has mutually parted ways with K’Ogalo as confirmed by the club and is free to pursue other moves.

According to Kahawa Tungu sources, the former AS Port Louis 2000 player is presently in Zambia negotiating a move to Buildcon FC in the Super League.

Guikan joined the Kenyan champions late 2017 but struggled for play time under British coach Dylan Kerr and wanted out at the end of the 2018 KPL season.

He however stayed following Kerr’s exit but still he failed to command a prominent place in Gor Mahia’s squad under new coach Hassan Oktay.

Read: Manchester United Target Kalidou Koulibaly Beats Sadio Mane To Best Player Award In Senegal

The player entered the bad books of Oktay a fortnight ago when he stormed out of the stadium following a substitution in a league match held at the Kasarani Stadium.

He unreservedly apologized for his actions.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...