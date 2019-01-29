Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan has penned a goodbye message to Gor Mahia.

The player mutually parted ways with the record Kenyan champions for greener pastures in Zambia.

The former AS Port Louis marksman has reportedly penned a two-year deal to join Buildcon FC in the Zambian Super League.

In his message to the club, Guikan, who struggled for playtime, said he was happy to have donned the green jersey of K’Ogalo.

He singled out the chairman Ambrose Rachier for praises calling a man with a “big heart.”

Below is his message;

I come by message to thank all the fans of the team and the leaders and especially the president, a man with a big heart thanks again a big thank you for the time spent with you I was very happy to have worn the color from Gor Mahia I have a good time with you, and thank you very much for your support and good luck for the future. … Kogalo 💪💪⚽🙏🙏🙏

