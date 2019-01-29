Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz has been trolled after missing out on American rapper Rick Ross 43rd birthday party.

The invites only birthday party saw Rick Ross host the biggest names in the Industry at his Miami home. To the surprise of many his Tanzanian BFF Diamond Platnumz was conspicuously missing from the guest list.

He however took to instagram to wish the American rapper Happy birthday.

“LONG LIFE KING…..!!! @richforever,” he posted

The singer who was slated to marry his current girl friend Kenyan Radio presenter Tanasha Donna Oketch on Valentines day but was forced to postpone is wedding on account that the American rapper and other celebrities would not be in available.

The irony is that the musician was willing to postpone his wedding for Rick Ross but the latter was not willing to invite the Tanzanian superstar to his wedding.

Read:Eric Omondi Bags Best African Comedian Award At AEAUSA Awards

Followers on his instagram made fan of the singer saying that the did not see him at te birthday party.

Platnumz was also previously trolled for asking the Tanzanian government to make his wedding day a Public Holiday.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...