32 year old billionaire Darshan Chandaria recently received an honorary degree but from what may seem to be a non-existent institution.

Darshan is the son of Manu Chandaria, an 89 year old businessman whose business acumen has seen his interest in steel, plastic and aluminium extend across eleven African countries.

One of Kenya’s youngest CEO is however said to have recently received a Doctorate in Humanities from United Graduate College and Seminary.

The United States institution was in 2010 under investigation by the Tennessee Department of Education through its education commission.

It is around this time that prominent government officials from Kenya were duped by the college. Some are said to have parted with at least Sh300,000 an equivalent of $3,000 for degrees.

Ugandan businessmen and prominent persons also received degrees from the institution but confessed to not having heard of it nor knew the reason why they received the degrees.

In 2013 just before the 2013 general elections, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru had her credentials rejected by the Kenya’s Commission for Higher Education forcing her to withdraw her gubernatorial bid.

Ms Wanjiru presented certificates from institutions that the commission held were not accredited. One was from the United Graduate College and Seminary International and Vineyard Harvester Bible College.

In Darshan’s case he had his honorary degree conferred to him on November 4, 2018 but according to an invitation seen by Kahawa Tungu, the ceremony was held at Lions Sight First Eye Hospital, Loresho on January 12, 2019.

