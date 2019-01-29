Harambee Stars and Beijing Renhe sensational winger Ayub Timbe Masika has undergone a successful surgery, the player has confirmed.

The 26-year-old will be out for “a couple of weeks” as he recovers from the procedure.

“Successful surgery!!! Need a couple of weeks to recover. Will be back soon, stronger than ever! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾” the former Genk player posted on Facebook.

On 5th October 2018, he confirmed being ruled out with shoulder and knee injury.

He said on Facebook; “Out for 2 weeks with a knee and shoulder injury but I will be fully recovered for the next game!!”

He however did not return to action for the remainder of season which he finished with 7 goals and 4 assists from 14 games.

Timbe is yet to feature for the AFCON bound Harambee Stars since 2017 when he played in the 2-1 away defeat to Sierra Leone in the qualifiers for the continental showpiece.

Read: Wanyama’s Injury Not Serious, Migne Assures

Timbe ended up being suspended for two games after the ill tempered match in Freetown for alleged indiscipline subsequently missing Stars next fixtures against Ghana and Ethiopia.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...