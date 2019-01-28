Racism in sports reared its ugly head in Kenya with the national rugby 7s team debutante William Reeve becoming a target.

Reeve, a British army officer based in Nanyuki, was among new faces, who featured for the Shujaa over the weekend in the New Zealand sevens – recording an improved performance.

Despite missing the main cup quarters for the third time this season, the team showed a lot of promise – powering their way to the Challenge Cup final where they lost to England

But according to one Twitter user @Eaglestooth, the Kenyan-born was sh***** and only made the coach Paul Murunga’s squad because of his skin color.

“This #Kenya7s; @William72399610 player is just shit! He’s just in the team coz he’s white. 0 skill…yet hundreds were overlooked for him!” reads the tweet, which was roundly condemned.

“It’s great to see that Kenya’s can stand strong together,” Reeve responded.

“I’m not in the team because I’m white, I’m in the team because I earned it, before the sun comes up running sprints. Yes I had a poor game but I wasn’t the only one.”

In a recent interview, Reeve explained his Kenyan connection;

“I come from Wales, where I learnt my trade as a rugby player. My Kenyan connection reaches back to my grandparents – they arrived separately, met, married and had my father and his younger brother in Nairobi.”

Read: Harambee Stars International Abud Omar Joins Romanian Club Sepsi OSK

He will be pleased with the support he received following the ugly encounter.

Kenya Sevens Tweeted; “William, wewe ni wetu! (you are one of us) Don’t let anyone make you think/feel otherwise! 👊👊”

“Go William! They have no idea about the courage and sacrifice it takes to put on any rugby shirt let alone the great Kenyan one! This growing squad did us proud and we know there’s lots more to come from you guys. We will stay tuned and colour blind👍🏾👍🏾🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪😉,” tweeted, Andrew M Musiga.

Shujaa focus shift to the fourth leg of the HSBC World Rugby 7s series in Australia.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...