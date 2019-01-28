A tanker transporting sulphuric acid has exploded at Kaburengo Junction on Eldoret-Malaba Road.

The driver and a turn-boy died in the accident.

St John Ambulance and firefighters are already at the scene and are leading rescue operations.

This comes hours after two trucks burst into flames following a head on collision along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

No casualties were reported as members of the public quickly pulled out the two drivers.

Police cautioned motorists using the road, asking them to use alternative routes.

