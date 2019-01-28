Some Citizens have filed a petition against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stating that he i unfit to hold office.

They have also enjoined DCI George Kinoti and the commissioner general of prisons in the petition. DCI Kinoti was enjoined as the petitioners felt that director of the directorate of criminal investigations was responsible for the issuance of police clearance certificates while the Commissioner general of prisons was responsible for maintaining all records of criminals placed in National Correctional facilities

The petitioners said that the Nairobi governor by his own admission stated that he had been incarcerated in three penal institutions namely Shimo la Tewa, Industrial Area remand prison and Kamiti maximum security prison for unspecified periods after committing a series of crimes including fraud.

They said that governor Sonko also admitted to have smoked bhang ( banned a narcotic under Kenyan law) in the toilet in Parliament while serving as a Member of the 10th Parliament for Makadara constituency.

They said that Sonko’s stay in office was a contravention of article 73 of the constitution on leadership and integrity. They also said that the Nairobi county head being in office contravenes article 181 of the constitution on the legibility of a governor.

They said that the Nairobi governor had brought rebuke to the office which he holds.

They therefore prayed that the courts declare Governor Sonko unfit to hold office as a result of the contravention of the two articles.

They also asked the court to order that the DCI and the commissioner general of prisons disclose the criminal records of Governor Sonko.

