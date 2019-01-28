Raila Odinga has confirmed that he is well and in good health he tanked his supporters across around the globe for their concern on his health.

This is after he appeared to have almost collapsed at the finals of the Sport Pesa cup as he was handing the trophy to winners Kariobangi Sharks. The former Prime Minister was whisked away by his body guards leaving those around him shocked.

Dear Kenyans and friends from around the globe, I am well and in Good health. Thank you for your concern. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 27, 2019

Raila also met with his long term friend President John Magufuli, through his twitter handle Raila said that they discussed about discuss and compare notes on regional issues.

I paid a courtesy call on my friend President @MagufuliJP this morning. We compared notes on regional issues. pic.twitter.com/SzUwevNgEY — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 28, 2019

