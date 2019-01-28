National assembly energy committee chair, who is Nakuru town east Mp David Gikaria has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over land fraud case.

Gikaria is said to have been playing hide and seek games with the DCI over involvement in land scandals in Lanet.

The legislator is being questioned by DCI officers over the matter, and official information regarding the arrest is yet to be released.

Gikaria is currently facing a court case where he is accused of destroying Ksh13 million property belonging to ENSE Company Limited at Naka estate, Nakuru East.

Last year, a Nakuru Court ordered the arrest of Gikaria’s wife, Violet Nzisa, over failure to pay an accident victim Ksh700,000.

