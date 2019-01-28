The Ministry of Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has announced a move that will see Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) have no cars on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The move is set to begin on February 1, even as 64 Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) buses are set to arrive next month from South Africa.

According to Macharia, the exercise will allow hawkers to the streets during the two-day weekly car-less days in the CBD.

In November 2018, European Union Ambassador to Kenya announced a grant of KSh5 billion to go towards the Nairobi BRT project.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Stefano Dejak said this during the launch of the Muratina road in Eastleigh.

Read: CBD Matatu Ban Lifted After Sonko, PSV Operators Meeting

“One thing that Nairobi needs is an effective bus rapid transport system. That is why EU has invested Sh5 billion grant to make sure Nairobi residents have a safe, none polluting transport system devoid of jams,” Dejak said.

The BRT project is set to ease congestion in the city, with specific lanes being set aside for free flow of the buses.

The BRT system will include walkways and lanes for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We have developed a Non-Motorised Transport policy that will ensure every new road built in the city has walkways,” Nairobi governor Mike Sonko said last year.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...