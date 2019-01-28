A twitter user has revealed that media reports on the Supreme court ruling on whether Muslim girls should be allowed to wear hijabs and trousers was misinterpreted.

The order by the Supreme Court obtained clearly states that the Supreme court quashed the decision of the court of Appeal on technicality.

Historical Back ground of the Case

The Methodist church had moved to the High court to challenge the decision of the Teachers Service Commission,(TSC), The County Director of Education, Isiolo county and the District Education Officer that all Muslim girls in Kiwanjani Secondary school be allowed to wear a hijab and white trousers.

This was contrary to the school uniform policy at the school. They had also sought other injunctions stopping the respondents from interfering with the churches mandate as the sponsor of the school. The respondents challenged the case and an a parent Mr. Mohamed Fugicha asked to be enjoined in the petition as an interested party.

Mr. Fugicha even filed a cross petition which is an application for a legal remedy made by a defendant against the plaintiff in the same court.

On March 5 2015, Justice Makau ruled in favor of The Methodist church stating that the directive to allow Muslim girls to wear the hijab and write trousers was unconstitutional and also contravened the school uniform policy. The High court also said that Mr. Fugicha’s cross petition was defective and was to be struck out.

Aggrieved by the decision of the High court Mr. Fugicha who was an interested party in the original petition filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal. The court of Appeal quashed the decision of the High court. The Methodist Church appealed the decision of the Court of appeal stating that the Court of Appeal granted orders that had not been sought in the initial appeal. The church said that they were not given a chance to be heard in the cross petitioned filed by Mr. Fugicha.

They faulted the the court of Appeal for adopting a wrong perception from the original perception filed at the High Court.

The Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice Maraga, Justice Njoki Ndung’u, Justice Ibrahim, Justice Lenaola and Justice Ojwang set aside the orders of the Court of Appeal that had directed the Board of Management of St. Paul’s Kiwanjani to amend school rules to accommodate students with religious belief requiring them to wear particular items in addition to the required school uniform.

The Supreme court stated the decision of the court of appeal on technicality. The Judges at the apex court said that both the High Court and the Court of Appeal violated the right of the petitioner to be heard. They also said that the cross petition was not properly filed at the High Court as it ought not to have introduced by an interested party.

The Supreme Court acknowledged that the matter that was introduced by the cross petition was an important national issue and that their decision would serve as Jurisprudence for the Supreme court.

They also said that the matter should be properly instituted and follow the correct chains leading to the Apex court. The judges advised that any party wish to pursue the matter they should consider formally instituting at the High court.

